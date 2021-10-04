Fire departments across the U.S. prepare for fire prevention week

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire departments from across the area are taking time to teach you how to prevent fires. The Iron Mountain Fire Department will be visiting North Elementary School on Wednesday, and hosting more programs on Saturday at the Dickinson County Library.

The station says the most common calls are unattended candles, ovens or other heat sources.

“Educating people is not something you think about if you’re not in this career field very often either. It’s so easy to get complacent and be like ‘it couldn’t happen to us’ and all that kind of stuff. Just getting people to keep thinking about it on occasion and thinking about those safe practices is a big deal,” said Alix Loker, Iron Mountain Fire Inspector.

The biggest safety tip the department can give is never leave a heat source unattended, and never unplug a smoke detector.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.