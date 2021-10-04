Advertisement

Fallen Forsyth Township firefighter honored in Maryland

Ben Lauren honored at 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORSYTH TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - A fallen Forsyth Township firefighter was honored in Emmitsburg, Maryland on Sunday morning.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation honored 215 firefighters at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

Among them was 23-year-old Ben Lauren, who lost his life fighting a duplex fire in K.I. Sawyer in 2020.

Each name will become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

“To the Fire Hero families, this is the official recognition by our country, as authorized by Congress, of the sacrifice of your firefighter and the recognition of your loss and the nation’s loss,” one of the presenters said.

The annual memorial weekend was cancelled last year because of the pandemic so firefighters who died in both 2020 and 2019 were honored.

