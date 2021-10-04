Advertisement

Driver flees after 2-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County, investigation ongoing

The other driver was critically injured and remains hospitalized at UP Health System Marquette.
Crash graphic.
Crash graphic.(KOSA)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday, where one driver fled into the woods.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Wakefield Post were called to a crash on US-45, near Military Hill, in Ontonagon County at about 4:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

When troopers arrived, they found one driver, critically injured, and two damaged vehicles.

MSP says the other driver fled into the woods. Troopers and other law enforcement personnel searched the area, but did not locate the other driver.

The injured driver was taken to UP Health System Marquette, where they remain in critical condition.

Alcohol and drugs are believed to be significant factors in this crash.

No names or other information has been released at this time. The crash investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. Forest Service, Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

