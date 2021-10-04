Dental assistantship program makes headway in staff shortage

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain is just one dental office in the U.P. looking to hire qualified staff. One career field experiencing a significant shortage in staff is dental hygiene.

“When the pandemic started, 8.4 percent of all hygienists in the country decided not to come back to work. Granted, some of those have come back to work. There’s still about six percent of the hygienists that have not,” said John Fornetti, John Fornetti Dental Center Owner.

The office is two months into a dental assistantship program with Bay College West Campus, and the students have hit the ground running looking to fill staff shortages as a result of the pandemic.

“In the state of Michigan, you have to be certified to take dental radiography. So we do a lot with dental radiography so they can get their certifications so when they do go to another dental office, they’ll be able to take dental x-rays,” said Paula Wender, Registered Dental Assistant.

This semester three students are enrolled, and they travel from as far away as Marquette and Manistique to learn. Thursday evenings are lectures, and Saturday mornings are clinicals at the dental center.

“I teach the lecture portion prior to the clinic portion, and it covers a large foundation of what a dental assistant will do inside the office,” said Meghan Olson, Registered Dental Hygienist.

This is the second semester of the program, and the office says this assistantship program is the only one in the U.P. This program will help other offices hire workers too.

“There’s always going to be a need for dental assistants, and I see that continuing to grow,” Wender said.

Fornetti says he hopes to continue the program in future semesters.

