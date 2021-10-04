Areas of patchy dense fog overnight, then clearing out for a mild, sunnier Tuesday

High pressure builds in Upper Michigan, presenting a drier, warmer airmass into midweek. Leftover moisture from this past weekend’s rains helps produce patchy areas of dense fog Tuesday morning, where road visibility can drop below a 1/2 mile at times -- use headlight low beams in areas of poor visibility. Fog and clouds looking to clear into the heat of the day for a partly cloudy to mostly sunny Tuesday in the U.P.

Clouds and humidity increase late Thursday as a system travels northward from the central Mississippi Valley, bring rain to the Southern U.P. Friday morning then northward into the afternoon. Rain chances continue Saturday, diminishing in the evening as the system exits Upper Michigan.

Another system arrives from the Northern Plains to bring west-to-east showers Sunday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy dense fog in early, then clearing to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Wednesday: Patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds late; warm

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread showers (south in the morning then north towards afternoon)

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers then diminishing late

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread showers (west in the morning then east towards midday); breezy southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.