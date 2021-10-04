Advertisement

Areas of patchy dense fog overnight, then clearing out for a mild, sunnier Tuesday

Visibilities below half a mile possible from fog Tuesday morning, then clearing with sunnier skies prevailing throughout the U.P. in the afternoon.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure builds in Upper Michigan, presenting a drier, warmer airmass into midweek. Leftover moisture from this past weekend’s rains helps produce patchy areas of dense fog Tuesday morning, where road visibility can drop below a 1/2 mile at times -- use headlight low beams in areas of poor visibility. Fog and clouds looking to clear into the heat of the day for a partly cloudy to mostly sunny Tuesday in the U.P.

Clouds and humidity increase late Thursday as a system travels northward from the central Mississippi Valley, bring rain to the Southern U.P. Friday morning then northward into the afternoon. Rain chances continue Saturday, diminishing in the evening as the system exits Upper Michigan.

Another system arrives from the Northern Plains to bring west-to-east showers Sunday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with areas of patchy dense fog in early, then clearing to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Wednesday: Patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds late; warm

>Highs: 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread showers (south in the morning then north towards afternoon)

>Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers then diminishing late

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread showers (west in the morning then east towards midday); breezy southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Kyle James Hyatt.
Ishpeming Police searching for 16-year-old runaway
L’Anse man killed in rollover crash
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
UPDATE: UP state representative announces campaign for Secretary of State
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

fog
Areas of fog followed by a nice stretch
Rain chances mainly over the northern counties tonight, then south and more U.P.-wide towards...
Showers, isolated t-storms overnight then becoming more widespread Saturday
Oct. 1, 2021
First October weekend brings rain showers; warm, dry pattern ends
Dense fog possible Friday morning, then warming up and clouding up with p.m. showers beginning...
Warm Friday with a chance of p.m. showers and isolated t-storms