Areas of fog followed by a nice stretch

Patchy to dense fog will continue through midday along with drizzle and isolated rain showers. High-pressure returns for the midweek. This will be coupled with an upper-level trough, which allows a boost in temps.

Today: AM fog and drizzle. Then, staying mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 60s west, upper 60s elsewhere

Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 630s to low 70s

Friday: Cloudy with widespread showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Cloudy and warm

>Highs: Around 70°

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.