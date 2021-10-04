Areas of fog followed by a nice stretch
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Patchy to dense fog will continue through midday along with drizzle and isolated rain showers. High-pressure returns for the midweek. This will be coupled with an upper-level trough, which allows a boost in temps.
Today: AM fog and drizzle. Then, staying mostly cloudy
>Highs: Low 60s west, upper 60s elsewhere
Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds and warm
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Upper 630s to low 70s
Friday: Cloudy with widespread showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Saturday: Cloudy and warm
>Highs: Around 70°
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
