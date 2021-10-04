Advertisement

Areas of fog followed by a nice stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patchy to dense fog will continue through midday along with drizzle and isolated rain showers. High-pressure returns for the midweek. This will be coupled with an upper-level trough, which allows a boost in temps.

Today: AM fog and drizzle. Then, staying mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 60s west, upper 60s elsewhere

Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s inland

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Upper 630s to low 70s

Friday: Cloudy with widespread showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Cloudy and warm

>Highs: Around 70°

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan middle school cross country runner hit by deer during meet.
Deer knocks down teen runner half-mile from the finish line
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
NMU administration reach faculty agreement
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Customs House is near the Ore Dock in Marquette, on the corner of Baraga and Lakeshore.
New condo renovation in Marquette Customs House nearly complete
Over 80 people hold signs in support of women's reproductive rights, including the right to...
Women’s March takes place on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge

Latest News

Rain chances mainly over the northern counties tonight, then south and more U.P.-wide towards...
Showers, isolated t-storms overnight then becoming more widespread Saturday
Oct. 1, 2021
First October weekend brings rain showers; warm, dry pattern ends
Dense fog possible Friday morning, then warming up and clouding up with p.m. showers beginning...
Warm Friday with a chance of p.m. showers and isolated t-storms
Sept. 30, 2021
After some morning fog, another sunny, warm day ahead