Alluma Yoga now open in Marquette

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s newest business had their grand opening Monday. Alluma Yoga was joined by the Lake Superior Community Partnership for the ribbon cutting.

Alluma has seven staff members and they offer classes for beginners and will soon have hot yoga as well. The owner says she’s trying to connect with the community and provide access to healthy activity.

“We offer a wide variety of classes and I think that’s really what’s been necessary and missing in the community, so we offer classes that are for appropriate for complete beginners we also offer classes that are restorative in nature, there’s just so much that we have to offer,” said Isabel Francis, Owner of Alluma Yoga.

Alluma Yoga is located at 925 West Washington Street near the intersection with Lincoln Avenue. You can find more about what they offer by clicking here.

