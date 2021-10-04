AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 3 cents compared to last week

Advertisement

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.05 per gallon for regular unleaded.
Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.05 per gallon for regular unleaded.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan decreased 3 cents compared to a week ago.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.21 per gallon for regular unleaded.

This price is 1 cent less than this time last month but still $1.09 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $9 from when prices were their highest last January.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 200,000 bbl to 221.8 million bbl. Gasoline demand also increased from 8.90 million b/d to 9.4 million b/d, signaling that supply and demand are largely in sync.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 20 cents to settle at $75.03. Although crude prices increased Thursday due to a weakening dollar, they decreased earlier last week following the release of EIA’s recent weekly report that showed total domestic crude inventories increased by 4.5 million bbl to 418.5 million bbl.

“With supply and demand largely in sync, motorists are beginning to see some stability at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While this trend will likely minimize fluctuations, high crude prices will keep gas prices elevated through this week.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price dropped slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.26 per gallon. This price is 1 cent less last week’s average but still $1.09 more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.26), Ann Arbor ($3.25), Marquette ($3.24)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.15), Flint ($3.16),Grand Rapids ($3.16)

•Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

•Motorists can find the lowest gas prices on their smartphone or tablet with the free AAA Mobile app. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

