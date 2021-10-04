2 black bear cubs play in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person captured two furry friends having fun and playing outside with eachother.

On Friday morning, Robin was at the Oswalds Bear Ranch when she captured the perfect moment with these two black bear cubs.

You can see both of them having friendly fun with each other.

Special thanks to Robin for capturing this remarkable moment.

To show us your animal encounters across the U.P., you can submit photos and videos by going to uppermichigansource.com or the TV6 and FOX UP mobile news app.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.