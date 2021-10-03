Women’s March takes place on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, over 600 Women’s Marches were happening around the country, with one of them taking place in Houghton County.

Loud voices and honking cars were heard on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge with over 80 people holding signs in support of women’s reproductive rights, including the right to have an abortion. Colette McLaughlin was one of the participants.

“I’m a great grandmother, and I’m worrying about my grandchildren’s future,” said McLaughlin. “The things I watch on the news and the decisions politicians are making are harming their future.”

All of those who came out expressed their disapproval of Texas’ strict abortion law that went into effect last month.

The march’s instigator, Susan Burack, has been protesting in favor of women’s rights for over 50 years.

“It’s vital,” she explained. “If women don’t have control of their bodies, we have nothing. We don’t have gun control, but we’re putting all of these laws on women’s bodies?”

The League of Women Voters and Youth for Climate Change were part of Saturday’s effort.

Burack says everyone should have access to an abortion.

“One out of four women will have an abortion,” she stated. “We also know that a majority of Americans support abortion. My belief is that no child should come into the world unwanted.”

Some men also took part, supporting their loved ones and others who believe in pro-choice. With the next Supreme Court term beginning this coming week, the activists, including McLaughlin, hope Roe v. Wade is not overturned.

“Making abortion illegal will not stop it,” McLaughlin said. “What the Supreme Court needs to do is to follow the Constitution and follow precedent.”

No matter what happens in the coming months, all of the participants plan to continue marching for women’s reproductive rights.

