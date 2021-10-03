Volleyball Wildcats tumble to Wayne State

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On homecoming Saturday the Wildcat volleyball team dropped a trio of close sets to Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference foe Wayne State University inside Vandament Arena. The Northern Michigan University women fought hard throughout the three-set match but their efforts came up just short as they fell to the Warriors, 3-0.

SET ONE

The two teams kept things close from the start of the match as the first set saw nine ties through the first 24 total points.

Despite best efforts from the Wildcats, the Warriors managed to pull away partway through the opening set and had NMU narrowly trailing the remainder of the set, ultimately dropping a 25-20 score.

SET TWO

After a strong start to the second set, including three-straight points for the Wildcats, the Warriors managed to take control of the second set and NMU found themselves facing a 2-0 deficit early on.

SET THREE

The Wildcats opened a crucial third set looking to swing momentum in their favor and extend the match but quickly found themselves down 3-0 to start the third. NMU then went on an 8-1 run to go up 8-4 but it was not enough to cling to as they dropped the third and final set by a score of 25-20.

STAT LEADERS

The Wildcats ended the night with 30 total kills as Jacqueline Smith led the team with nine total. Ania Hyatt and Lizzy Stark each had seven a piece for second-most and the trio combining for 83.3 percent of the team’s total kills.

Both Angelina Negron and Smith picked up solo blocks in the afternoon contest while the team registered nine block assists, four of which came from the solo blockers.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats travel to Houghton, Mich. next weekend for a Saturday afternoon game against rival Michigan Tech. First serve on Oct. 9 is set for 4 p.m.

