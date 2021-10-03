Tracey Tippett celebrated as the 2021 Marquette County Veteran of the Year

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Veterans Alliance celebrated the first female Veteran of the Year.

This year’s award was given to Tracey Tippett of Champion - a former marine. She is well known as the Toys For Tots Coordinator for the Lake Superior Detachment in Marquette.

Since 2016, the MCVA has given the honor to a veteran who shows selfless service and volunteers in support other veterans and their families.

“I’m like, ‘Someone finally joined that good old boys club,’” Tippett said. “Being a younger veteran, too, that may bring the incentive out there for other ones to start joining the organizations and participating more. That’s what we need throughout the organizations.”

This was the first time since 2019 the award was handed out, with no recipient last year because of the pandemic.

Tippett thanks everyone involved with giving her the recognition.

