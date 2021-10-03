Three pool records set at NMU Swimming and Diving Green and Gold Meet

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three PEIF pool records were broken at the 2021 Northern Michigan University swim & dive team’s Green and Gold Meet on Saturday of Homecoming Weekend.

IN THE POOL

The Green team opened the meet with a win in the women’s 200-yard Medley Relay with the team of Heidi Billings, Zoe DeKievit, Meritxell Font Cantarero, and Becca Burrows taking first with a finish in 1:46.80. The Gold squad of Erikas Kapocius, Roberto Camera, James Werwie, and Ivan Amillo Escobedo earned a first-place finish in the men’s 200-yard Medley Relay (1:34.29) to even things out.

Thibault Auger broke the men’s 50-yard backstroke record with a Green team lead-off time of 23.19.Pilar Perello Ferrer pushed the Gold team ahead with a first-place time of 5:17.42 in the women’s 500-yard Freestyle, but Green matched the win again when Ondrej Zach took first in the men’s race in a PEIF Pool-best 4:30.27.

The teams split the wins in the 50-yard Freestyle with Becca Burrows of the Green team winning the women’s race and Roberto Camera winning the men’s race.In the 200-yard Individual Medley, freshman Ella Houwers won the women’s race for the Green team in 2:08.54 while Erikas Kapocius scored a win for Green on the men’s side with a time of 1:52.31.

Kapocius’s time set a new PEIF Pool record.In diving action, it was all Gold team. Mandy Baird captured first in both women’s diving events with 269.23 points in the 1-meter dive and 290.30 in the 3-meter dive. Ryan Leach won both men’s diving events tallying 216.15 points in the 1-meter dive and 259.45 in the 3-meter event.The 100-yard Butterfly races went to the Green team as the Women’s race saw Font-Cantarero take the win in 57.46 and Ryan Lund touch the wall at 52.38.

It was another split affair in the 100-yard Freestyle races as Green saw Burrows win the women’s race in 53.40 and Gold cheered Amillo-Escobedo to the victory on the men’s side, with a time of 46.90.Green team swept the 100-yard Backstroke as Billings won in the women’s in 57.19 and Auger’s time of 50.73 provided another Green win.

The winning kept coming for the Green team as they followed with two more wins in the form of the 200-yard Freestyle with Vanessa Steigauf, 1:58.84, and Zach, 1:42.61, both winning for Green.Zoe DeKievit captured first in the 100-yard Breaststroke, 1:06.52 for the Green team, but Camera took the men’s race with a time of 56.84 to give Gold the win and break Green’s streak.

The final two races saw the teams trade victories in 400-yard Freestyle Relay. Donna Hannig, Perello, Ferrer, Francesca Gastrow, and Michaela Nelson finished in 3:38.33 for Gold on the women’s side. The men’s race saw Martin Wolmarans, Lund, Jon Busse, and Ezra Billings win for Green in 3:12.71.

TEAM SCORES

The Green team defeated the Gold squad by a combined score of 221-204. The Green team’s Cats won on the women’s side 121-102 while the Gold team took the win on the men’s side 102-100.

UP NEXT

The NMU swim & dive team will host St. Cloud State University and Davenport University in a home meet on Friday, the first regular-season meeting for the ‘Cats. The PEIF Pool plays host to the meet at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.