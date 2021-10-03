Slagle’s Family Farm hosts fourth annual pumpkin patch

FELCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

Get your carving tools ready, because pumpkins are set for Halloween harvest.

Slagle’s Family Farm is hosting their fourth annual pumpkin patch this October.

This year, the farm is offering contactless harvesting for guests who wish to socially distance.

“So, if somebody wanted to do the “no-contact” method, they need to call and make an appointment because I’ll pick an off-time when the pumpkin patch isn’t open,” Jennifer Slagle, co-owner of Slagle’s Family Farms, said.

All of the pumpkins in the patch are guaranteed at or below $5, no matter their size.

Visitors can also feed some of the farm animals.

“Any damaged pumpkins that are in the field the kids and adults alike can feed the donkey and the cows,” Slagle said.

Games and activities for kids will take place in the farm store.

The patch is open from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesdays, Saturday and Sunday they are open 10:00 to 4:00 P.M. Central Time.

All other days are by appointment only.

The store will offer grilled food, mini pumpkins, gourds and winter squash.

