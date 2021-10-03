Advertisement

NMU administration reach faculty agreement

Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic)
Northern Michigan University academic logo. (NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An agreement has been reached for Northern Michigan University faculty union.

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and NMU administration reached a tentative agreement Friday on the AAUP faculty contract.

Agreement was reached on the few outstanding items that contributed to the recent failed ratification vote.

Members of the NMU-AAUP Union originally voted 137 to 92 against the tentative pact on September 28.

“While you always wish you could do more for the faculty, we have a much better chance of ratification with this proposal. I greatly appreciate the efforts of our Chief Negotiator Lesley Putman and members of the administration that helped secure this agreement,” said NMU-AAUP President, Dwight Brady.

“We are very pleased both sides were able to work collaboratively to reach agreement”, said Interim President Kerri Schuiling.

The faculty will need to ratify the agreement, with final approval coming from the NMU Board of Trustees.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan middle school cross country runner hit by deer during meet.
Deer knocks down teen runner half-mile from the finish line
Multiple agencies were on the scene; no injuries reported
UPDATE: No one injured after apartment fire in Ishpeming
Doctor Kerri Schuiling was named as Northern Michigan University's interim president on Oct. 1,...
NMU Board of Trustees names interim president
Marquette County Board meeting on school mask mandates canceled
Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
The Customs House is near the Ore Dock in Marquette, on the corner of Baraga and Lakeshore.
New condo renovation in Marquette Customs House nearly complete

Latest News

Over 80 people hold signs in support of women's reproductive rights, including the right to...
Women’s March takes place on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge
First female to receive the award
Tracey Tippett celebrated as the 2021 Marquette County Veteran of the Year
NMU Homecoming parade
NMU closes homecoming week with annual parade
The owners of White Bear Maple Products have been making homemade syrup for the past 8 years.
White Bear Maple Products in Ishpeming celebrates 1 year anniversary