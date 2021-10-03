NMU administration reach faculty agreement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An agreement has been reached for Northern Michigan University faculty union.

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) and NMU administration reached a tentative agreement Friday on the AAUP faculty contract.

Agreement was reached on the few outstanding items that contributed to the recent failed ratification vote.

Members of the NMU-AAUP Union originally voted 137 to 92 against the tentative pact on September 28.

“While you always wish you could do more for the faculty, we have a much better chance of ratification with this proposal. I greatly appreciate the efforts of our Chief Negotiator Lesley Putman and members of the administration that helped secure this agreement,” said NMU-AAUP President, Dwight Brady.

“We are very pleased both sides were able to work collaboratively to reach agreement”, said Interim President Kerri Schuiling.

The faculty will need to ratify the agreement, with final approval coming from the NMU Board of Trustees.

