White Bear Maple Products in Ishpeming celebrates 1 year anniversary

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A small gift shop in Ishpeming celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday.

White Bear Maple opened during the COVID pandemic last year, on October 1st.

As part of the celebration on Saturday, the store offered a 12% discount on every purchase, an hourly gift basket drawing, live music, and a food truck. The festivities took place from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The owners have been making maple syrup for 8 years prior to opening the shop. Along with the syrup, they sell a variety of gift options including honey, locally made jewelry, and throw blankets.

Despite opening during a rough year, Robert Bess says the support has been unwavering.

“The community has been unbelievable,” says Bess. “We’ve had steady, steady business. We’re very happy. That’s why we’re doing a big celebration – to give back to the community.”

Bess says they are looking to expand their syrup business even further, to keep up with demand.

White Bear Maple Products is open:

Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

