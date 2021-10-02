NMU men’s soccer falls to Upper Iowa in GLIAC tilt

FAYETTE, Iowa. (WLUC) - FAYETTE, Iowa – The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team (1-5-2, 1-3-1 GLIAC) dropped a match to Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s soccer member Upper Iowa University 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

FIRST HALF

The Wildcat defense was able to hold the home team to just two shots on goal in the first half with goalkeeper Alex Weaver saving both of those attempts.

After the first 45, both teams set at 0-0 in the defensive battle.

SECOND HALF

In the second half, the Peacock team tallied three goals.

NMU was able to get two shots on the board in the final half of the match and also tallied two corner kicks.

Upper Iowa held the lead and won 3-0 in the conference clash.

STAT LEADERS

Ryan Palmbaum and Aydin Lambert each took a shot for the Wildcats.

Weaver played all 90 minutes in net for NMU and had four saves.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats GLIAC road trip continues with a visit to St. Cloud State University. The matchup with the Huskies is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

