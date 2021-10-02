Advertisement

NMU closes homecoming week with annual parade

Students marched in the parade to represent their organization groups, resident halls, and sports teams.
NMU Homecoming parade
NMU Homecoming parade(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University wrapped up homecoming week with a parade.

Students marched in the parade to represent their organization groups, resident halls, and sports teams.

Each group was given a golf cart to decorate for a float contest. Judging was based on float creativity, costumes, and how the groups presented during the parade.

A group of Nursing students represented the past year, dressing as COVID molecules with bubble suits and plastic cups.

“It was Olympic theme this year,” explains Nursing student Lauren Blosser. “So our theme is tennis. We’re COVID on the courts.”

A group of RA’s went a little further back in time for their float.

“We’ve kinda gone for this whole Ancient Greece sort of theme,” says RA Patrick Myers. “Birch Hall has banded together to create this awesome float, we’re all showing up in the togas, and we’re super excited about it.”

The parade went started behind the dome on Pine Street, went down Third Street to Hewitt, and ended where it began on Pine Street.

After the parade, a tailgate party started at 3:00 p.m., and the football game kicked off at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mid-Michigan middle school cross country runner hit by deer during meet.
Deer knocks down teen runner half-mile from the finish line
Multiple agencies were on the scene; no injuries reported
UPDATE: No one injured after apartment fire in Ishpeming
Doctor Kerri Schuiling was named as Northern Michigan University's interim president on Oct. 1,...
NMU Board of Trustees names interim president
Marquette County Board meeting on school mask mandates canceled
Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The owners of White Bear Maple Products have been making homemade syrup for the past 8 years.
White Bear Maple Products in Ishpeming celebrates 1 year anniversary
2021 Marquette Fall Enduro
2021 Marquette Fall Enduro sees largest turnout
Jaqueline Solomon was sworn in as Marquette County Treasurer Friday
Marquette County appoints new Treasurer
The Customs House is near the Ore Dock in Marquette, on the corner of Baraga and Lakeshore.
New condo renovation in Marquette Customs House nearly complete