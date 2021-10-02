NMU closes homecoming week with annual parade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University wrapped up homecoming week with a parade.

Students marched in the parade to represent their organization groups, resident halls, and sports teams.

Each group was given a golf cart to decorate for a float contest. Judging was based on float creativity, costumes, and how the groups presented during the parade.

A group of Nursing students represented the past year, dressing as COVID molecules with bubble suits and plastic cups.

“It was Olympic theme this year,” explains Nursing student Lauren Blosser. “So our theme is tennis. We’re COVID on the courts.”

A group of RA’s went a little further back in time for their float.

“We’ve kinda gone for this whole Ancient Greece sort of theme,” says RA Patrick Myers. “Birch Hall has banded together to create this awesome float, we’re all showing up in the togas, and we’re super excited about it.”

The parade went started behind the dome on Pine Street, went down Third Street to Hewitt, and ended where it began on Pine Street.

After the parade, a tailgate party started at 3:00 p.m., and the football game kicked off at 4:00 p.m.

