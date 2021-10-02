Advertisement

More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots.

The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who are covered by President Joe Biden’s order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees late Friday that the airline is still working on details, but “it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines.”

The pilot union at American recently estimated that 4,200 — or 30% — of the airline’s pilots are not vaccinated.

Earlier, White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients talked to the CEOs of American, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines about vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies were on the scene; no injuries reported
UPDATE: No one injured after apartment fire in Ishpeming
Mid-Michigan middle school cross country runner hit by deer during meet.
Deer knocks down teen runner half-mile from the finish line
Doctor Kerri Schuiling was named as Northern Michigan University's interim president on Oct. 1,...
NMU Board of Trustees names interim president
Marquette County Board meeting on school mask mandates canceled
Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran’s family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice department urges judge to halt Texas abortion law
FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, socially distanced and with protective partitions...
California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren