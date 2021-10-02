Finlandia wins two volleyball matches at home

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was a total team effort as the Finlandia University volleyball team (7-9) won twice on Day 2 of the SISU Classic, Friday at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

Mount Mary (4-15) – W, 3-1 (21-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12)

The first set was a battle the whole way. Freshman Kennedi Eldridge and senior Briana Portice stuffed a Mount Mary hitter to tie the game at 20-20. The Blue Angels would finish on a 5-1 run to take the set.

The second set went back-and-forth in the early part. Up 11-9, freshman Emily Wilson crushed the ball. That started a 10-3 run that ended the set.

In the third set, the Lions raced out to a 12-4 lead and never looked back.

In the fourth set, sophomore Joslynn Perala served up seven straight points at the start to effectively end the match.

For Finlandia, Wilson had 18 kills and 13 digs, Eldridge had 12 kills and hit .381 and Perala had 12 kills, 17 digs and seven service aces. Freshman Anna Navarro had 40 assists while senior Taylor Talerico had 14 digs.

For Mount Mary, Ahlyna Cason had 15 digs and Brianna Ecker collected 14 digs.

Great Lakes Christian (0-14) – W, 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-9)

In the first set, Finlandia got off to a 4-0 start behind the serving of Perala. Great Lakes Christian battled back to 7-4. The Lions forced an error to start an 11-3 run to effectively end the set.

In the middle set, the Crusaders got a kill to close the gap to 5-3. Wilson fired the ball down the middle to start a 9-2 run that sealed the deal.

In the third set, GLC hung tough with the Lions. At 8-4, senior Malone Hiebert came in and started a 7-1 run to take control.

For Finlandia, Perala had 10 kills, 13 digs and three service aces while Talerico had 12 digs. Portice served up six aces.

Finlandia closes out the home season, Saturday, Oct. 2 against Great Lakes Christian. The match is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.