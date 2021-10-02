2021 Marquette Fall Enduro sees largest turnout

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2021 Marquette Fall Enduro bike race saw its largest turnout Saturday morning, pushing its limit of 350 cyclists.

The Enduro is a downhill race on the Marquette Mountain trails. It has up to 8 stages for the toughest riders to complete: four in the morning and four in the afternoon. Lower levels of racing have 2 or 4 stages to complete.

It’s an all-day event, with the first race starting around 10:00 a.m., and the last at 8:00 p.m., which is a night race.

The Race Director, Nic Dobbs, says since its start in 2013, the Enduro has continued to reach expectations.

“It’s a big event, and it’s really grown to what we wanted it to be,” says Dobbs. “We try to being everybody here to just get everybody out, enjoying the trails that we love and use, and raising some money for them too.”

Saturday’s event is estimated to raise $20,000 for the Noquemanon Trail Network. That that money will be used for regular maintenance and building along the trails.

Dobbs expresses appreciation for the events’ title sponsor, Embers Credit Union, and its many volunteers.

