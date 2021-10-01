Watersmeet Township School District to offer remote learning to quarantined students

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - Watersmeet Township School District will begin offering remote learning to quarantined students beginning Monday.

Superintendent George Peterson III said that several students have had to quarantine because of testing positive for COVID-19, or being a close contact of someone with a positive test.

The distance learning will apply to anyone who has to quarantine in 2nd grade through 12th grade, Peterson said, beginning Oct. 4. Kindergarten and 1st grade students who need to quarantine will have work sent home.

Quarantined students will have the option to receive their class instruction in real-time. This will be done by logging onto their Chromebook/computer, and participating in class via a webcam or audio only. Peterson said students are required to login and participate in order to be marked present for the hour/class.

“The school will be open and operating as usual each day, for those that are not currently in quarantine or ill,” Peterson said. “Our goal is to try to keep out students and staff safe and healthy during these difficult times, while offering a quality education to all.”

Peterson said that parents or community members with questions can call the school.

“Communication is going to be the key to successfully navigate our current situation,” he said.

To read the entire letter from Superintendent Peterson, click here.

