Warm Friday with a chance of p.m. showers and isolated t-storms

High pressure influence over the U.P. waning as a series of low pressure systems over the Great Plains slowly track eastward towards the region. Mostly clear tonight with areas of dense fog possible especially south and east. Increasing clouds Friday morning then a chance of showers beginning west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain showers late Friday and this weekend as high pressure breaks down and a system approaches from the Northern Plains.

Seasonal average temps this weekend then gradually warming next week.

Friday, October 1st: Increasing clouds with a chance of p.m. showers and isolated thunderstorms beginning west then eastward into the evening; warm

>Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s (coolest near shore, warmest in the interior west)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; cool

>Highs: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy then gradually clearing; cool

>Highs: 60

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60s

