Tracey Tippett named Marquette County Veteran of the Year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett is Marquette County’s newest veteran of the year. She served in the marines and says this award is very special to her.

Jim Provost, Marquette County’s veteran alliance chair says the group normally get between 5-6 nominations for veteran of the year. This is the first time a woman has been chosen for the award.

