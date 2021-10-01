Advertisement

Showers, isolated t-storms overnight then becoming more widespread Saturday

Rain chances mainly over the northern counties tonight, then south and more U.P.-wide towards Saturday midday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A low pressure system over southwest Minnesota slowly track towards the Upper Peninsula overnight, bringing rain and thunderstorm chances this weekend. Previous high pressure system over the U.P. has tracked further into the Ohio River Valley, but still leaving a lasting influence with a southeasterly flow into the U.P. that keeps rain chances tonight mainly over the northern counties. But the Upper Midwest low pressure system is expected to reach the South Central U.P. Saturday morning, generating scattered showers and few t-storms U.P. wide for much of the day.

Showers diminishing in coverage Sunday through Monday as the system tracks east of the U.P.

Seasonal average temps this weekend then gradually warming next week under building high pressure.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; cooler and breezy with northerly winds 10 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60

Monday: Showers early then becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: 60

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 70

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manistique Area Schools close because of positive COVID-19 case concerns
UPDATE: Manistique Area Schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases
Multiple agencies were on the scene; no injuries reported
UPDATE: No one injured after apartment fire in Ishpeming
Marquette County Board meeting on school mask mandates canceled
Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Dr. Bob Lorinser and Health Officer Jerry Messana joined the board to discuss the order.
Marquette County Board of Health votes in support of MCHD school mask order

Latest News

Oct. 1, 2021
First October weekend brings rain showers; warm, dry pattern ends
Dense fog possible Friday morning, then warming up and clouding up with p.m. showers beginning...
Warm Friday with a chance of p.m. showers and isolated t-storms
Sept. 30, 2021
After some morning fog, another sunny, warm day ahead
Chance of a.m. patchy fog inland, then autumn sun and warmth continues Thursday in the Upper...
Cool to mild overnight temps then warming up Thursday