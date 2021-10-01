Showers, isolated t-storms overnight then becoming more widespread Saturday

A low pressure system over southwest Minnesota slowly track towards the Upper Peninsula overnight, bringing rain and thunderstorm chances this weekend. Previous high pressure system over the U.P. has tracked further into the Ohio River Valley, but still leaving a lasting influence with a southeasterly flow into the U.P. that keeps rain chances tonight mainly over the northern counties. But the Upper Midwest low pressure system is expected to reach the South Central U.P. Saturday morning, generating scattered showers and few t-storms U.P. wide for much of the day.

Showers diminishing in coverage Sunday through Monday as the system tracks east of the U.P.

Seasonal average temps this weekend then gradually warming next week under building high pressure.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; cooler and breezy with northerly winds 10 to 15 mph

>Highs: 60

Monday: Showers early then becoming partly cloudy

>Highs: 60

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 70

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: 70

