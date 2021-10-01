Orphaned owl nurtured, returns to wild

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Shortly after sunrise today, a great-horned owl took his first flight of freedom.

The orphaned owl was brought to Raptor Rehabber Beth Maatta around mid-summer.

Maatta is the only licensed raptor (bird of prey) rehabilitator in the entire Upper Peninsula.

Maatta sheltered the owl and ran through the process of teaching it to hunt live prey in her newly finished raptor enclosure.

She also kept up on flight exercises for the owl so it would be ready for its big day.

“It’s the first one I’ve raised from a young age all the way through and taught it what it needs to know,” said Maatta. “So, this is a big day for me. And to see that flight, which was an awesome flight, it makes my day. Probably my whole month.”

If you ever find wildlife in need of expert help, check out this resource. There, you can find the proper rehabilitator for specific animals.

