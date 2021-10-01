NMU Nursing students partner with ROTC for disaster simulation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU nursing students and ROTC cadets put their skills to the test Friday afternoon during a disaster simulation on NMU’s campus.

Both groups of students had to locate, assess, and treat trauma patients that had been in an explosion. Five mannequins acted as ‘stations’ for students to rotate through, practicing to stabilize and treat injured victims.

After, cadets practiced field triage on the mannequins and transported them to waiting nurses in the simulation room, much like bringing them to a real hospital.

Kary Jacobson, an NMU Nursing instructor, says there is no better training for these students than hands on.

“We cover a lot of this stuff in class, but its always better and easier when you can see it in real life, and you can actually put your hands on it,” says Jacobson. “It gives [the students] a better memory of what they did versus reading it in a book or listening to somebody talk about it.”

Nursing students received extra credit in their Med/Surg 2 class for taking part in the simulation.

