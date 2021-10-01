NMU Board of Trustees names interim president

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Doctor Kerri Schuiling has been appointed as Northern Michigan University’s interim president.

NMU’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved the former Vice President and Provost’s appointment in its regular business meeting Friday.

Schuiling was a lead developer of the Forensic Research Outdoor Station, the NMU Center for Rural Health, and SISU: The Innovation Institute. She also supported the creation of the medicinal plant chemistry program.

Members of the NMU community are invited to share their thoughts on the search for a new president.

“We do think it’s very important to make this an open process where we can hear from others what the needs of the community are and we will engage others in the search process,” said NMU Board of Trustees Chair, Tami Seavoy.

The next step in the search process is the creation of a search committee.

Read the release from NMU here. Also, Board Chair Tami Seavoy’s full statement can be read here.

