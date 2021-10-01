Advertisement

New condo renovation in Marquette Customs House nearly complete

An open house is scheduled for the public to view the renovated inside on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Customs House is near the Ore Dock in Marquette, on the corner of Baraga and Lakeshore.
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s newest high-end housing is nearly finished.

Four new condos now fill the Customs House in downtown Marquette, near the Ore Dock. The new condos inside feature quartz counter tops and granite bathroom floors.

The Customs House is one of the oldest buildings in Marquette and was used to store alcohol during Prohibition. To preserve the building’s history, small parts of it are built into the inside of each condo.

“The re-purposed wood shelving came from the building itself,” says Select Realty Associate Broker Stephanie Jones. “They’ve managed to incorporate the old, but also bring a modern twist on it in various aspects of the design.”

The condos each have a different layout, and range in price from $500,000 to $900,000.

Some units will be ready to move in next month.

