Marquette Fire Department teaching kids about fire prevention

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow kids can learn about fire safety from inside a fire truck at Marquette’s Harlow Park.

The Marquette Fire Department is holding a fire truck display at 11, followed by a parade at 12:30 to kick off fire prevention week.

This year’s campaign, called “learning the sounds of fire safety”, focuses on the simple actions that can save a life in the event of a fire, while teaching kids the fundamentals of fire prevention.

“In the event of a fire, there’s no second chances so it’s important to be proactive. To drive that home at a younger age is more important.” says Marquette Firefighter and Paramedic Logan Triest.

The MFD wants you to keep in mind that you should change your smoke detector batteries each time you change your clock- and test the alarm at least once a month.

Triest says smoke inhalation is the number one cause of fire-related death.

Sleeping with your bedroom door closed can actually be life saving- as the closed doorways can restrict airflow making the fire travel slower.

