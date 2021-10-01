Advertisement

Marquette Fire Department teaching kids about fire prevention

The MFD is holding a static display at Harlow Park tomorrow at 11
(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tomorrow kids can learn about fire safety from inside a fire truck at Marquette’s Harlow Park.

The Marquette Fire Department is holding a fire truck display at 11, followed by a parade at 12:30 to kick off fire prevention week.

This year’s campaign, called “learning the sounds of fire safety”, focuses on the simple actions that can save a life in the event of a fire, while teaching kids the fundamentals of fire prevention.

“In the event of a fire, there’s no second chances so it’s important to be proactive. To drive that home at a younger age is more important.” says Marquette Firefighter and Paramedic Logan Triest.

The MFD wants you to keep in mind that you should change your smoke detector batteries each time you change your clock- and test the alarm at least once a month.

Triest says smoke inhalation is the number one cause of fire-related death.

Sleeping with your bedroom door closed can actually be life saving- as the closed doorways can restrict airflow making the fire travel slower.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manistique Area Schools close because of positive COVID-19 case concerns
UPDATE: Manistique Area Schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases
Multiple agencies were on the scene; no injuries reported
UPDATE: No one injured after apartment fire in Ishpeming
Marquette County Board meeting on school mask mandates canceled
Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Dr. Bob Lorinser and Health Officer Jerry Messana joined the board to discuss the order.
Marquette County Board of Health votes in support of MCHD school mask order
Crash occurred on US-41; no injuries reported
Vehicle hauling trailer crashes on US-41 in Ely Township

Latest News

Students used a VR headset and the steering wheel to navigate the simulation
Kingsford High School students experience distracted driving in virtual reality
Doctor Kerri Schuiling was named as Northern Michigan University's interim president on Oct. 1,...
NMU Board of Trustees names interim president
Tracey Tippett
Tracey Tippett named Marquette County Veteran of the Year
The Calumet Theatre is a historic staple in the village of Calumet.
Calumet village council discusses theatre lease