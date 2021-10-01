Advertisement

Marquette County appoints new Treasurer

Jacqueline Solomon was sworn in by Honorable Cheryl Hill.
Jaqueline Solomon was sworn in as Marquette County Treasurer Friday
Jaqueline Solomon was sworn in as Marquette County Treasurer Friday(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new Treasurer was appointed in Marquette County on Friday.

Jacqueline Solomon took the Oath of Office on the Courthouse steps, administered by Honorable Cheryl Hill.

Solomon has worked in the Treasurer’s Office since 2019 as Deputy Treasurer. She is looking forward to helping the community in a larger capacity in her new position.

“We want to get our office back in the shape that it was, we’ve had some challenges through COVID and all of that,” says Solomon. “We want to be the go-to support system for local units and be able to help the public a little bit more.”

Solomon will serve as Treasurer until next year, and can for re-election at that time.

Jacqueline Solomon Takes the oath of office on the courthouse steps
Marquette County appoints new Treasurer