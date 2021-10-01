First October weekend brings rain showers; warm, dry pattern ends

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - There are chances for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through the weekend, but it shouldn’t cause you to cancel any plans as precipitation will be off and on beginning Friday afternoon and ending Sunday.

The morning begins with some dense fog in the southern and eastern U.P., and that could slow down your morning commute. Click here for an update on dense fog advisories.

Before a slow-moving and weak system reaches the western U.P. Friday afternoon, expect another warm day with increasing clouds. Highs will be in the 70s again. Rain showers and isolated thunderstorm chances begin in the western U.P. in the early afternoon. In the central U.P., showers could begin in the early evening. It will be mild again overnight, with rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible. Keep an eye on the radar as you are out and about this weekend.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; even cooler

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy then gradually clearing; cool

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 60s

