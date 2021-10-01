Advertisement

Finlandia Volleyball rallies for home win

Perala, Wilson set the pace for Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore Joslynn Perala and freshman Emily Wilson had double-doubles as the Finlandia University volleyball team (5-9) came from behind to beat Mount Mary (3-14) 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16), Thursday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center.

In the first set, the teams battled on even terms early.  Perala smashed one home to close the gap to 10-9.  Mount Mary went on a 9-4 run to put the set away.

In the second set, the Lions and Blue Angels went back and forth.  MMU got a kill, to close to one, 15-14.  Perala ripped a shot down the middle to start a 6-0 run that ended the set.

Set three followed the same script.    Up 15-14, Wilson found the opposite corner to get FinnU to score four straight point to close it out

In the fourth set, tied at 2-2, Perala scored 10 straight points to effectively end the match.

For Finlandia, Wilson had 17 kills and 13 digs while Perala had 10 kills, 18 digs and nine service aces.  Perala set the SISU Classic record for aces.  Freshman Emma DeKiewiet had four solo blocks to tie the tournament record.

For Mount Mary, Aislinn Strusz had 13 kills while Ahlyna Cason had 18 digs.

Finlandia remains home, Friday, Oct. 1 against Mount Mary and Great Lakes Christian.  The matches are scheduled to start at 4:00 and 6:00 p.m., respectively.

