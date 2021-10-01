Deer knocks down teen runner half-mile from the finish line

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - A teenager running a two-mile race suffered a broken collarbone after being knocked over by a deer.

It happened last weekend to Madison Sylvester, who runs for Saginaw White Pine Middle School downstate.

She was in a race at Delta College when the deer hit her.

Madison says she saw the doe out of the corner of her eye but figured it would go behind her. Well, it didn’t.

Her sister, Maegen, was just 10 feet behind.

Madison wanted to finish the race, but her father, Josh, carried her to the finish line.

He says his daughter is taking the bizarre incident well and wants to compete again as soon as possible.

