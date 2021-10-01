Advertisement

Deer knocks down teen runner half-mile from the finish line

It happened last weekend to Madison Sylvester, who runs for Saginaw White Pine Middle School downstate.
Mid-Michigan middle school cross country runner hit by deer during meet.
Mid-Michigan middle school cross country runner hit by deer during meet.(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) - A teenager running a two-mile race suffered a broken collarbone after being knocked over by a deer.

It happened last weekend to Madison Sylvester, who runs for Saginaw White Pine Middle School downstate.

She was in a race at Delta College when the deer hit her.

Madison says she saw the doe out of the corner of her eye but figured it would go behind her. Well, it didn’t.

Her sister, Maegen, was just 10 feet behind.

Madison wanted to finish the race, but her father, Josh, carried her to the finish line.

He says his daughter is taking the bizarre incident well and wants to compete again as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manistique Area Schools close because of positive COVID-19 case concerns
UPDATE: Manistique Area Schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases
Multiple agencies were on the scene; no injuries reported
UPDATE: No one injured after apartment fire in Ishpeming
Marquette County Board meeting on school mask mandates canceled
Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Dr. Bob Lorinser and Health Officer Jerry Messana joined the board to discuss the order.
Marquette County Board of Health votes in support of MCHD school mask order
Crash occurred on US-41; no injuries reported
Vehicle hauling trailer crashes on US-41 in Ely Township

Latest News

Watersmeet Township School.
Watersmeet Township School District to offer remote learning to quarantined students
A view of mini-golf at Bear's Den in Florence, Wis.
Bear’s Den reflects on successful summer
Students used a VR headset and the steering wheel to navigate the simulation
Kingsford High School students experience distracted driving in virtual reality
Doctor Kerri Schuiling was named as Northern Michigan University's interim president on Oct. 1,...
NMU Board of Trustees names interim president