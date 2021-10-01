Calumet village council discusses theatre lease

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A new lease could be on the way for the Calumet Theatre.

The Calumet Village Council says the current lease is inefficient for the village and a non-profit occupying the same building.

The council will be seeking legal help in creating a new lease and will work with the theatre board on the matter as well.

Additionally, creating a new lease would help the Keweenaw National Historic Park to begin a study on the structure of the building to keep it maintained.

The new lease is expected to contain more clear language on allowing these changes to the building.

“[We want to] find out what that creaking in its bones is all about, and what that’s telling us,” said Keweenaw National Historic Park Superintendent Wyndeth Davis. “So, we can take responsible action to make sure that 100 years from now, 200 years from now, people are still able to enjoy a show at the Calumet Theatre.”

