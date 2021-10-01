Advertisement

Booster shots and third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine now available

A vaccine clinic was held in Dickinson County on Friday.
Inside the vaccine clinic on Friday.(WLUC photo)
Inside the vaccine clinic on Friday.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, those eligible for either a third dose, or booster, of the COVID-19 vaccine attended a Pfizer clinic at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds on Friday.

“Our attempt in public health is to make sure that people are cognizant of prevention measures,” said Ruth Manier, community health services director for the Delta-Iron District Health Department.

After approval last week, anyone over 65 and anyone over 18 with medical conditions or at high risk of exposure can get a booster shot, if six months have passed since their second dose.

“Those include health care workers, grocery store workers, first responders, correctional officers. Some of those people who we initially vaccinated first and prioritized because they are at that higher risk of exposure due to their jobs,” said Manier.

Immunocompromised individuals can get a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, 28 days after their second dose.

“That includes heart disease, chronic lung disease including asthma, obesity, pregnancy,” said Manier.

If you qualify for a booster shot or a third dose, contact your local health care provider, pharmacy or health department.

“I recommend that everyone look into which vaccines they’re eligible for and proceed accordingly,” said Manier.

Another vaccine clinic will be held on October fifth at Forest Park School in Iron River.

Appointments are required, click here to schedule yours.

