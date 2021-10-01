Advertisement

Apartment building catches fire in Ishpeming

By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in Ishpeming.

Smoke was coming out of the third floor of the building located on Vine Street. Firefighters were seen trying to stop the smoke on the roof of the building.

The fire started some time before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Multiple agencies were on the scene, including Ishpeming Fire, Ishpeming Police, Marquette County Sheriff, Marquette County Emergency Rescue, and UPHS.

It is unknown if there were any injuries or what the cause of the fire was.

TV6 and FOXUP will continue to keep you updated as soon as there are more details.

