Houston school employee shot by former student, police say
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an employee at a Houston charter school was shot and wounded by a former student.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says a 25-year-old man surrendered after being surrounded by police at YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday.
Police say the man shot a door, then entered the school. They say he then shot a school employee in the back.
The police chief did not identify either person by name.
He said the school employee was taken to a hospital after getting care from police.
