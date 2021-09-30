Advertisement

Vehicle hauling trailer crashes on US-41 in Ely Township

No injuries have been reported
Crash occurred on US-41; no injuries reported
Crash occurred on US-41; no injuries reported(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - At least one vehicle was involved in a crash on US-41 in Ely Township.

According to a worker on the scene, the crash occurred around 7:00 on Wednesday evening, just outside of Ishpeming Township.

A Toyota 4Runner was hauling a camper, when both lost control. The camper then rolled over before ending up in a ditch on the westbound side of the road, while the 4Runner also went off road.

Marquette County Sheriff, Michigan State Police, Ishpeming Township fire, and a UPHS ambulance all responded to the season.

Traffic traveling westbound slowly made its way around the crash site, while those traveling eastbound were diverted onto County Road 496.

As of right now, no injuries have been reported.

We are waiting for confirmation of these details from police who were on scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gogebic County Sheriff's Office photo of the house fire in Bessemer on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Bessemer family loses home in Tuesday fire, no injuries reported
3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Plane crash graphic.
Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite

Latest News

Dr. Bob Lorinser and Health Officer Jerry Messana joined the board to discuss the order.
Marquette County Board of Health votes in support of MCHD school mask order
Manistique Area Schools close because of positive COVID-19 case concerns
Manistique Area Schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases
Those who could not fit in the conference room stood in the hallway, or sat around a phone on...
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department board meeting draws community engagement
Recovery home holds open house for the public
John Kivela Recovery House in Marquette holds open house