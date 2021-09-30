Vehicle hauling trailer crashes on US-41 in Ely Township

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - At least one vehicle was involved in a crash on US-41 in Ely Township.

According to a worker on the scene, the crash occurred around 7:00 on Wednesday evening, just outside of Ishpeming Township.

A Toyota 4Runner was hauling a camper, when both lost control. The camper then rolled over before ending up in a ditch on the westbound side of the road, while the 4Runner also went off road.

Marquette County Sheriff, Michigan State Police, Ishpeming Township fire, and a UPHS ambulance all responded to the season.

Traffic traveling westbound slowly made its way around the crash site, while those traveling eastbound were diverted onto County Road 496.

As of right now, no injuries have been reported.

We are waiting for confirmation of these details from police who were on scene.

