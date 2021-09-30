Advertisement

Soo Locks Visitor Center temporarily closing next week

The Visitor Center will temporarily close to protect the safety of visitors and contractors while repairs are made to the roof and ceiling of the facility.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is temporarily closing the Soo Locks Visitor Center from Oct. 4, 2021 to Oct. 8, 2021. The Visitor Center will temporarily close to protect the safety of visitors and contractors while repairs are made to the roof and ceiling of the facility.(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is temporarily closing the Soo Locks Visitor Center from Oct. 4, 2021 to Oct. 8, 2021.

The Visitor Center will temporarily close to protect the safety of visitors and contractors while repairs are made to the roof and ceiling of the facility.

“The park, observation platform and bathrooms will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily,” said Chief Park Ranger Michelle Briggs.

The Visitor Center will reopen to the public and updates to the boat schedule hotline will resume at 9 a.m. Oct. 9, 2021.

For more details, contact Detroit District Public Affairs Specialist Carrie Fox. Soo Locks Visitor Center downloadable exhibits are available here.

