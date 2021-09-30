Northern Michigan University hosts Construction Management and Technology Career Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Currently, there is a lack of construction workers throughout the Upper Peninsula.

“Skilled laborers, skilled carpenters is short everywhere. The U.P. is seeing a mass shortage of that,” Sarah Foster said.

Foster is an Executive Officer at the Home Builders Association of the U.P., one of the many employers at the event looking to connect with students.

41 employers showed up to meet with over 200 Wildcats considering a career in building.

“We’re hoping to get some students either currently in college or getting ready to graduate that would like a job in residential construction,” Foster said.

“Whether its all year long or whether its just for the school year. We have some builders offering internships as well.”

Students who missed today’s event and are interested in applying for a job or internship with the Home Builders Association of the U.P. can visit their website to fill out an online application.

