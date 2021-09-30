Advertisement

North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons launches this month.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the test-launch performed Thursday is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.”

North Korea has recently mixed its weapons tests with conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.  

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday expressed his willingness to restore communication channels with rival South Korea while slamming the United States for its hostility against the North.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Plane crash graphic.
Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin
Police lights and water graphic.
McMillan man dies in incident at Germfask Township lake
Manistique Area Schools close because of positive COVID-19 case concerns
UPDATE: Manistique Area Schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite

Latest News

Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Northern Michigan University Construction Management and Technology Career Fair
Northern Michigan University hosts Construction Management and Technology Career Fair
Family of Vanessa Guillen fights for amendment in NDAA
Marquette County Board meeting on school mask mandates canceled
Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Alger County farms' fall harvest season affected by dry summer weather
Alger County farms facing impact of a mostly dry summer