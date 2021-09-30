Advertisement

NMU to release ‘All I Ever Learned’ video October 1

NMU Alum Joe Rayome wrote and produced the song for the university
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is planning to release a new video tomorrow featuring original music by NMU Alum Joe Rayome. The project is an effort by NMU’s marketing department and has been in the works for years.

NMU Chief Marketing Officer Derek Hall and Photo and Video Director Ryan Stephens stopped by the TV6 Morning News studio to give us a sneak peek of the video.

