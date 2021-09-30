Marthaler Marquette seeks beneficiaries for Drive Out Cancer event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marthaler Marquette is looking for families to be beneficiaries of its annual ‘Drive Out Cancer’ event.

The month-long event raises money to go directly to families in the area that are battling any type of cancer.

The dealership is accepting donations through October in the shop or online and will match donations up to $5,000.

Marthaler will also donate $5 for every signed and displayed pink ribbon.

The dealership General Manager, Nicholle Remilong, says they are looking to raise as much money as possible.

“This year we decided we’d like to donate right back to the families,” says Remilong. “The information we’ve received so far…it’s heartwarming, and you want to be able to help as many people as possible. And in our community, there is a lot of need for that.”

Submissions for a beneficiary family can be submitted in the dealership or on Facebook.

Five families will be chosen early next week to be featured all month long.

