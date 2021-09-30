Advertisement

Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting

One board member says the local health officer has the power to authorize the mandate
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, a special Marquette County Board meeting was canceled. The meeting was scheduled to consider a resolution to support any emergency orders the local health officer has in place.

The board chair deemed it unnecessary after Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders are unconstitutional.

One county board member, Bill Nordeen, wanted to clear some confusion surrounding the mask mandate for Marquette County schools and who has the power to authorize it.

“The health officer has the statutory authority,” Nordeen explained. “The health department board cannot override him. The county board has no jurisdiction, whatsoever, to either issue emergency orders or rescind emergency orders.”

Marquette County students Pre-K through 6th grade are required to wear masks while in school until told otherwise by the Marquette County Health Department.

Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
Marquette County Board cancels school mask mandate meeting
