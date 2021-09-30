Manistique Senior Center pauses activities until Nov. 1

MANISITQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Manistique Senior Center is pausing all activities and gatherings for a month.

In a release sent Thursday, the center said the decision to pause in-person events until Monday, Nov. 1, was “to protect the safety of our seniors and concern for their health and wellbeing.”

The center’s Executive Director, Jennifer VanDyck, said the decision was made following the Schoolcraft County Board of Commissioners “State of Emergency” declaration Thursday, and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The center also consulted with Nick Derusha and others at the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department.

