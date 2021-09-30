Advertisement

Manistique Senior Center pauses activities until Nov. 1

The center says it’s partially in response to a Schoolcraft County Board of Commissioners “State of Emergency” declaration and rising COVID-19 cases.
FILE. A May 2021 photo outside the Manistique Senior Center.
FILE. A May 2021 photo outside the Manistique Senior Center.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISITQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Manistique Senior Center is pausing all activities and gatherings for a month.

In a release sent Thursday, the center said the decision to pause in-person events until Monday, Nov. 1, was “to protect the safety of our seniors and concern for their health and wellbeing.”

The center’s Executive Director, Jennifer VanDyck, said the decision was made following the Schoolcraft County Board of Commissioners “State of Emergency” declaration Thursday, and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The center also consulted with Nick Derusha and others at the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department.

For weekly coronavirus case and death data, click here. Learn more about vaccination opportunities here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Plane crash graphic.
Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin
Police lights and water graphic.
McMillan man dies in incident at Germfask Township lake
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite
Manistique Area Schools close because of positive COVID-19 case concerns
Manistique Area Schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases

Latest News

New outpatient program for residents will focus on life issues relating to senior years
Aspirus Health adds senior specific mental health treatment to Ironwood and surrounding area
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is temporarily closing the Soo Locks Visitor Center from Oct....
Soo Locks Visitor Center temporarily closing next week
FILE. Menominee High School sign.
Menominee Area Public Schools begins district-wide masking Thursday
The Co/Lab Collective is a dance showcase by NMU's Department of Theatre and Dance.
Live audience returning to NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre tonight for Co/Lab Collective