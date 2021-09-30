Manistique Area Schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique Area Schools will shift to virtual learning starting Thursday.

In a press release, Superintendent Howard Parmentier said the school board is concerned about the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

He said the LMAS Health Department found evidence to confirm that transmission is occurring through the schools.

The schools will be closed until October 8.

Meals will be available for all students and will be distributed at the middle/high school on Thursday 9/30, Monday 10/4 and Thursday 10/7 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Parmentier said athletics will be discussed at the next board meeting.

