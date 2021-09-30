Advertisement

Manistique Area Schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases

Manistique Area Schools close because of positive COVID-19 case concerns
Manistique Area Schools close because of positive COVID-19 case concerns(Associated Press)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique Area Schools will shift to virtual learning starting Thursday.

In a press release, Superintendent Howard Parmentier said the school board is concerned about the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the district.

He said the LMAS Health Department found evidence to confirm that transmission is occurring through the schools.

The schools will be closed until October 8.

Meals will be available for all students and will be distributed at the middle/high school on Thursday 9/30, Monday 10/4 and Thursday 10/7 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Parmentier said athletics will be discussed at the next board meeting.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gogebic County Sheriff's Office photo of the house fire in Bessemer on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Bessemer family loses home in Tuesday fire, no injuries reported
3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Plane crash graphic.
Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite

Latest News

Dr. Bob Lorinser and Health Officer Jerry Messana joined the board to discuss the order.
Marquette County Board of Health votes in support of MCHD school mask order
Crash occurred on US-41; no injuries reported
Vehicle hauling trailer crashes on US-41 in Ely Township
Those who could not fit in the conference room stood in the hallway, or sat around a phone on...
Dickinson-Iron District Health Department board meeting draws community engagement
Recovery home holds open house for the public
John Kivela Recovery House in Marquette holds open house