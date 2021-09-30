Advertisement

Live audience returning to NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre tonight for Co/Lab Collective

The show features a variety of dance styles
The Co/Lab Collective is a dance showcase by NMU's Department of Theatre and Dance.
The Co/Lab Collective is a dance showcase by NMU's Department of Theatre and Dance.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tonight, for the first time since December 2019, a live audience is filling up the Forest Roberts Theatre.

The Northern Michigan University Department of Theatre and Dance is showcasing its Co/lab collective at 8 pm, and again on Saturday at the same time.

Audience members can expect a variety of dance styles, including two numbers that are performed alongside live musicians.

Performers say that no aspect of the show will go unnoticed.

“Expect to be blown away by the talent that we have here. From the lighting to the live music to all of the dancers and choreographers, it’s just so awesome how much talent we have around here.” says student dancer Kyra Skinner.

You can purchase your tickets at www.tickets.nmu.edu.

