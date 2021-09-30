Kingsford High School alumni visits with students and staff

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Amanda Rosenburg, who graduated from Kingsford High School, is now the Team Lead Researcher with Google Classroom. She returned to upper Michigan today to talk to students and staff about the technology.

“I sit and talk to them and we have an open dialogue on how the technology is being used, things that they need, or wish they had, and I take that information and I compile it and bring it back to my team where we really discuss it and bring that into our strategy going forward,” said Amanda Rosenburg, Google Classroom Team Lead and Research Manager.

She spent half an hour with Woodland Elementary staff brainstorming ways to improve google classroom for students. Some of the feedback from staff included wanting more color coding, a “student view” screen and easier tabs for assignment navigation. She then talked to the students herself.

“Little kids provide great feedback as well. We need to think of our products on a spectrum of how do they work with the little ones, but also how do they work with our oldest market as well, and making sure we’re hitting all those needs,” Rosenburg said.

Rosenburg spent the afternoon presenting to older students, who may still be looking for career options.

“We really try to help students understand the impact of computer science and coding and how that affects every job position. Having Amanda (Rosenburg) come here brings a really interesting perspective,” said Justin Cowen, Breitung Township Schools Director of Learning Technology.

Rosenburg wants students and staff to learn that building technology is time consuming.

“We take in all this information and we really make sure what we are creating meets their needs. We do that through collecting feedback. We really do listen,” Rosenburg said.

Rosenburg will take the feedback gathered back to New York City, and collaborate with lead designers to incorporate ideas the into Google Classroom.

