Advertisement

Ishpeming Public School District adds bond proposal to ballot

The funding proposal seeks to upgrade Ishpeming Public Schools and will be on the November 2nd ballot.
Ishpeming High School
Ishpeming High School(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Ishpeming Public School District is asking voters to consider its students this election term.

The district put together a proposal that will fund many upgrades for Ishpeming schools if passed.

The proposal carries 1.05 mills, but Superintendent Carrie Meyer says it will not increase the district’s millage from the previous year.

“There’s some projects that the school district needs to do that are not particularly funded with our general fund budget,” Superintendent Meyer says.

“Our buildings need new roofs. We will re-do the old gym. Another project would be putting a new playground structure at Birchview Elementary. We’d like to put in a playground structure and create some outdoor space across from Pearl Street.”

Ishpeming voters can cast their vote on the proposal November 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 vehicle crash on County Road 550
3-vehicle crash on Marquette County Road 550
Plane crash graphic.
Authorities: 3 killed in crash of small plane in Wisconsin
Police lights and water graphic.
McMillan man dies in incident at Germfask Township lake
Manistique Area Schools close because of positive COVID-19 case concerns
UPDATE: Manistique Area Schools close due to positive COVID-19 cases
Three tourists found what may be the largest Yooperlite rock on record in Copper Harbor.
Tourists stumble upon monstrous Yooperlite

Latest News

(Innovate Marquette Smartzone logo)
Innovate Marquette SmartZone to receive nearly $612K federal Capital Challenge grant
This is the third annual event, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Marthaler Marquette seeks beneficiaries for Drive Out Cancer event
Another goal ownership has is moving the sign closer to the highway to increase visibility
Bear’s Den reflects on successful summer
Rosenburg held a panel discussion with staff about improvement ideas for Google Classroom
Kingsford High School alumni visits with students and staff