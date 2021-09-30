Ishpeming Public School District adds bond proposal to ballot

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Ishpeming Public School District is asking voters to consider its students this election term.

The district put together a proposal that will fund many upgrades for Ishpeming schools if passed.

The proposal carries 1.05 mills, but Superintendent Carrie Meyer says it will not increase the district’s millage from the previous year.

“There’s some projects that the school district needs to do that are not particularly funded with our general fund budget,” Superintendent Meyer says.

“Our buildings need new roofs. We will re-do the old gym. Another project would be putting a new playground structure at Birchview Elementary. We’d like to put in a playground structure and create some outdoor space across from Pearl Street.”

Ishpeming voters can cast their vote on the proposal November 2nd.

